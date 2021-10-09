In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Nick Taylor hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 54th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 16 under; Chad Ramey, Sungjae Im, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Matthew Wolff, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 5th at 13 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Taylor's 90 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Taylor's tee shot went 181 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 30 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 341-yard par-4 15th Taylor hit his tee shot 312 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 8 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Taylor at 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Taylor's tee shot went 210 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.