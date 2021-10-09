In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Nate Lashley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his round tied for 57th at 6 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns, Adam Schenk, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise, Danny Willett, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Lashley's 153 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

Lashley tee shot went 195 yards to the native area, his second shot went 63 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Lashley to even-par for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Lashley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

Lashley got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to even for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Lashley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Lashley's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to even-par for the round.