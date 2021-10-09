-
Mito Pereira shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2021
Mito Pereira hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his round tied for 27th at 8 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Pereira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to even for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Pereira chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Pereira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Pereira had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.
