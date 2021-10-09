-
Michael Thompson comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Michael Thompson sends in 11-footer for birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Michael Thompson makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Michael Thompson hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Thompson finished his round tied for 47th at 7 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Lanto Griffin are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise, Matthew NeSmith, and Adam Schenk are tied for 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Michael Thompson had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Michael Thompson to 1 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to even for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Thompson's tee shot went 190 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 20 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Thompson's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
