-
-
Matthew Wolff delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the third at the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2021
-
Extended Highlights
Matthew Wolff’s Round 3 highlights from Shriners
In the third round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Matthew Wolff carded a 6-under 65 and at 17-under overall, trails by one shot heading into Sunday.
Matthew Wolff hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Wolff finished his day in 2nd at 17 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; and Chad Ramey, Sam Burns, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Matthew Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Wolff had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Wolff hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Wolff to 4 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Wolff's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Wolff to 6 under for the round.
-
-