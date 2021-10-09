In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Matthew NeSmith hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 6th at 12 under with Aaron Wise and Talor Gooch; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Schenk, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, NeSmith's 96 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, NeSmith hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, NeSmith had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 5 under for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to 4 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, NeSmith chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 16th, NeSmith hit his 77 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved NeSmith to 6 under for the round.

NeSmith his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing NeSmith to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, NeSmith's 146 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 6 under for the round.