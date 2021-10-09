-
Matt Wallace shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Matt Wallace hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his round tied for 21st at 10 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Lanto Griffin are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Andrew Putnam, Adam Schenk, Charles Howell III, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 5th at 12 under.
Wallace got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Wallace chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wallace to even-par for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to even for the round.
After a 265 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Wallace chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.
Wallace missed the green on his first shot on the 196-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.
