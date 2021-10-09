Matt Kuchar hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round tied for 21st at 9 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Kuchar had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Kuchar's 118 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kuchar had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Kuchar's tee shot went 215 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Kuchar's 140 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Kuchar hit his tee shot 314 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.