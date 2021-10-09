-
Matt Jones finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Jones makes short birdie putt at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Matt Jones makes birdie putt on the par-5 9th hole.
In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Matt Jones hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 15th at 11 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chad Ramey, Sam Burns, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
Jones got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Jones's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Jones's 116 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.
Jones tee shot went 194 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Jones to 2 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Jones's tee shot went 157 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Jones hit his tee shot 300 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.
