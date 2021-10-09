-
Martin Laird putts well in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Martin Laird hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Laird finished his round tied for 10th at 11 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Andrew Putnam, Sam Burns, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Hall, Adam Schenk, Charles Howell III, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 12 under.
Martin Laird hit his tee at the green on the 197-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Martin Laird to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Laird chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Laird to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Laird had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Laird chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 3 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Laird chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 4 under for the round.
