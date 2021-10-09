-
Mark Hubbard shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Mark Hubbard hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 24th at 9 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns, Adam Schenk, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 6th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hubbard had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Hubbard's 168 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 5 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Hubbard's his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
