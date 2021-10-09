In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Marc Leishman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Leishman finished his round tied for 11th at 11 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Chad Ramey, Sungjae Im, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Andrew Putnam and Lanto Griffin are tied for 5th at 13 under.

Marc Leishman got a bogey on the 469-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Marc Leishman to 1 over for the round.

Leishman had a 381-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Leishman to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Leishman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Leishman to 3 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Leishman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Leishman's 156 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to even-par for the round.

Leishman missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Leishman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.