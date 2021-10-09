In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Lucas Glover hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 57th at 6 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Lanto Griffin are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Robert Streb, Andrew Putnam, Adam Schenk, Matthew NeSmith, and Charles Howell III are tied for 5th at 12 under.

Glover got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.

At the 469-yard par-4 second, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 third, Glover chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Glover to 3 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Glover hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Glover at 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Glover's 121 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Glover had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.

After a 338 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Glover chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.