In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Louis Oosthuizen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 10th at 12 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chad Ramey, Sam Burns, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

On the par-4 first, Oosthuizen's 99 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Oosthuizen's tee shot went 168 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to even for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 1 over for the round.

After a 350 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Oosthuizen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Oosthuizen had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.