-
-
Lee Hodges rebounds from poor front in third round of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2021
-
Highlights
Lee Hodges' 18-footer for fifth straight birdie at Shriners
In the third round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Lee Hodges makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Lee Hodges hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hodges finished his round tied for 13th at 11 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 17 under; Chad Ramey, Sungjae Im, Adam Schenk, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Andrew Putnam and Adam Hadwin are tied for 6th at 14 under.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Lee Hodges's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to even-par for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hodges chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Hodges hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Hodges chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hodges to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Hodges reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Hodges to 4 under for the round.
-
-