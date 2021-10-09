Lanto Griffin hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Griffin finished his round tied for 3rd at 13 under with Sam Burns and Adam Schenk; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Aaron Wise is in 6th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Lanto Griffin had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Griffin's 166 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Griffin had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 5 under for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Griffin chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 6 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Griffin's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Griffin chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 6 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 7 under for the round.