-
-
Kevin Yu putts well in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2021
Kevin Yu hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Yu finished his round tied for 31st at 9 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 17 under; Chad Ramey, Sungjae Im, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Matthew Wolff is in 5th at 14 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Kevin Yu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Yu to 1 under for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Yu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Yu to even for the round.
After a 356 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Yu chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Yu to 1 under for the round.
-
-