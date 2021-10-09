-
-
Kevin Streelman shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2021
In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Kevin Streelman hit 15 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 35th at 8 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise and Lanto Griffin are tied for 5th at 12 under.
Streelman got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Streelman's 161 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Streelman to even for the round.
After a 335 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.
-
-