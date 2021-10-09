-
K.H. Lee finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
K.H. Lee makes birdie on No. 15 at Shriners
In the third round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, K.H. Lee hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 24th at 10 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chad Ramey, Sam Burns, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
After a 349 yard drive on the 408-yard par-4 first, Lee chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Lee chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Lee's 157 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Lee hit his tee shot 303 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Lee's tee shot went 229 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
