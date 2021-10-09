-
-
Jonas Blixt shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2021
Jonas Blixt hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Blixt finished his round tied for 41st at 8 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 17 under; Chad Ramey, Sungjae Im, Adam Schenk, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Andrew Putnam and Adam Hadwin are tied for 6th at 14 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Blixt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Blixt hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Blixt to even for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Blixt reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Blixt at 1 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Blixt chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 2 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 14th, Blixt missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Blixt to 1 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Blixt's tee shot went 207 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
-
-