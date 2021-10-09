-
Joel Dahmen rebounds from poor front in third round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Joel Dahmen hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Dahmen finished his round tied for 54th at 6 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns, Adam Schenk, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 6th at 12 under.
After a 297 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 second, Joel Dahmen chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
Dahmen got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 2 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Dahmen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Dahmen hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
