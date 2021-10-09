-
Joaquin Niemann finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann's crafty bunker shot leads to birdie at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Joaquin Niemann makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Joaquin Niemann hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 57th at 6 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns, Adam Schenk, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the par-4 third, Niemann's 151 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
Niemann got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Niemann had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
At the 606-yard par-5 13th, Niemann's his second shot went 260 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he one putted for birdie. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
Niemann tee shot went 202 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Niemann to even-par for the round.
