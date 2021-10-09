-
Jimmy Walker shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jimmy Walker sinks 20-foot birdie putt at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Jimmy Walker makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Jimmy Walker hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 31st at 9 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 17 under; Chad Ramey, Sungjae Im, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Adam Hadwin and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 14 under.
On the par-4 second, Walker's 112 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
Walker got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 2 over for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Walker chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Walker hit his tee shot 279 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Walker to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Walker to 2 under for the round.
At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Walker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.
