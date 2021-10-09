-
J.J. Spaun putts well in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
J.J. Spaun hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spaun finished his round tied for 29th at 9 under; Sungjae Im and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 15 under; Chad Ramey and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Andrew Putnam and Lanto Griffin are tied for 5th at 13 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, J.J. Spaun had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved J.J. Spaun to 1 under for the round.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Spaun's 147 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Spaun hit an approach shot from 100 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.
After a 262 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Spaun chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Spaun's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
