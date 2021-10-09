-
-
Hudson Swafford shoots 4-over 75 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2021
In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Hudson Swafford hit 11 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 69th at 3 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 15 under; Chad Ramey is in 2nd at 14 under; and Sam Burns, Adam Schenk, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
At the 469-yard par-4 second, Swafford got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Swafford hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third. This moved Swafford to 2 over for the round.
Swafford got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 3 over for the round.
Swafford hit his drive 368 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 606-yard par-5 13th. This moved Swafford to 2 over for the round.
Swafford his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Swafford to 4 over for the round.
-
-