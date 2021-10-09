In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Hideki Matsuyama hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 61st at 5 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise and Lanto Griffin are tied for 5th at 12 under.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Matsuyama's 124 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Matsuyama's his second shot went 22 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Matsuyama had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

At the 606-yard par-5 13th, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Matsuyama had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to even-par for the round.