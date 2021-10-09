  • Hideki Matsuyama finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Hideki Matsuyama holes 21-footer for birdie at Shriners

    In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.