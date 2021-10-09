-
Henrik Norlander shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2021
Highlights
Henrik Norlander dials in wedge and birdies at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Henrik Norlander makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Henrik Norlander hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 62nd at 5 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Lanto Griffin are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise, Matthew NeSmith, and Adam Schenk are tied for 5th at 12 under.
On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to even for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Norlander's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Norlander got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 2 over for the round.
