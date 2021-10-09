-
-
Hayden Buckley shoots 4-under 67 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2021
-
Shot of the Day
Hayden Buckley’s ace is the Shot of the Day
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Hayden Buckley holes his 176-yard tee shot for a hole-in-one at the par-3 17th hole.
Hayden Buckley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his round tied for 21st at 9 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Buckley had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 3 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Buckley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 4 under for the round.
-
-