Harry Higgs comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harry Higgs rattles in 37-foot eagle putt from off the green at Shriners
In the third round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Harry Higgs makes eagle on the par-4 15th hole.
Harry Higgs hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Higgs finished his round tied for 20th at 10 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 17 under; Chad Ramey, Sungjae Im, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Matthew Wolff is in 5th at 14 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 second, Harry Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harry Higgs to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Higgs had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to even for the round.
Higgs tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Higgs's 125 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Higgs chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Higgs's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
