Harry Hall shoots 3-under 68 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harry Hall makes birdie on No. 14 at Shriners
In the third round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Harry Hall makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Harry Hall hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Hall finished his day tied for 7th at 14 under; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under; and Chad Ramey, Sam Burns, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Hall got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hall to 1 over for the round.
After a 357 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hall chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to even-par for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Hall hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Hall reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hall to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Hall's 132 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to 3 under for the round.
