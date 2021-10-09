  • Greyson Sigg shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Greyson Sigg makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Greyson Sigg holes 12-foot birdie putt at Shriners

    In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Greyson Sigg makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.