Greyson Sigg shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2021
Highlights
Greyson Sigg holes 12-foot birdie putt at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Greyson Sigg makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Greyson Sigg hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his round tied for 39th at 7 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Sigg chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Sigg had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Sigg's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 4 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Sigg had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.
