Graeme McDowell hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. McDowell finished his round tied for 70th at 3 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns, Adam Schenk, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise, Danny Willett, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, McDowell had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.

At the 469-yard par-4 second, McDowell reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put McDowell at 2 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, McDowell's tee shot went 188 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McDowell hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved McDowell to even for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 1 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, McDowell's tee shot went 178 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, McDowell chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, McDowell chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 196-yard par-3 17th green, McDowell suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McDowell at 1 over for the round.