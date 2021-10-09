In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Francesco Molinari hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Molinari finished his round tied for 68th at 4 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 17 under; Chad Ramey, Sungjae Im, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Adam Hadwin and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 14 under.

At the 469-yard par-4 second, Molinari got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Molinari to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Molinari hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third. This moved Molinari to 3 over for the round.

After a 344 yard drive on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Molinari chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Molinari to 4 over for the round.

Molinari got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 5 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Molinari's tee shot went 215 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Molinari chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 5 over for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Molinari chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 4 over for the round.