Emiliano Grillo putts himself to an even-par third round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Emiliano Grillo hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grillo finished his round tied for 60th at 5 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns, Adam Schenk, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Emiliano Grillo's 125 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Emiliano Grillo to 1 under for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Grillo hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Grillo had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.
Grillo got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 2 under for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grillo to 1 under for the round.
Grillo hit his drive 360 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 606-yard par-5 13th. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
