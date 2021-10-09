-
Doug Ghim putts well in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Doug Ghim makes short birdie putt at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Doug Ghim makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Doug Ghim hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ghim finished his round tied for 47th at 7 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
After a 314 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Doug Ghim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Doug Ghim to 1 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Ghim's tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Ghim chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.
