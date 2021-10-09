In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Davis Riley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Riley finished his round tied for 20th at 9 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.

Davis Riley got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis Riley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Riley's 108 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Riley hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Riley to 3 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Riley chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Riley to 4 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 5 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 4 under for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Riley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 5 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Riley hit his tee shot 300 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Riley to 6 under for the round.