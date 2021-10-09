Danny Willett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Willett finished his round tied for 8th at 11 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns, Adam Schenk, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 469-yard par-4 second, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Willett had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to even for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Willett's tee shot went 188 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Willett's 135 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to even-par for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Willett chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Willett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

Willett missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Willett to 4 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Willett chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Willett to 5 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Willett hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Willett to 6 under for the round.

Willett got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to 5 under for the round.