Corey Conners shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Corey Conners chips in for birdie at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Corey Conners chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 9th hole.
Corey Conners hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 45th at 7 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns, Adam Schenk, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise, Talor Gooch, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Conners had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Conners's 124 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
Conners hit his drive 366 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 606-yard par-5 13th. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Conners's tee shot went 178 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Conners had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
