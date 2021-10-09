-
Chesson Hadley finishes with Even-par 71 in third round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Chesson Hadley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 41st at 8 under; Sungjae Im and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 15 under; Chad Ramey and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Andrew Putnam and Lanto Griffin are tied for 5th at 13 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hadley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Hadley to 3 over for the round.
Hadley got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Hadley's 100 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Hadley hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.
