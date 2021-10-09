-
Charley Hoffman shoots 1-under 70 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2021
Round Recaps
Sung Kang leads by two after eighteen at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Sung Kang carded a 10-under 61, giving him a two-stroke lead over the field heading into Friday.
In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Charley Hoffman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 13th at 11 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 17 under; Chad Ramey, Adam Hadwin, Matthew Wolff, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Sungjae Im is in 6th at 14 under.
On the par-4 second, Hoffman's 97 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hoffman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Hoffman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoffman at 1 under for the round.
