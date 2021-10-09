-
Charles Howell III shoots 5-under 66 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Charles Howell III hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his round tied for 5th at 12 under with Robert Streb, Andrew Putnam, Adam Schenk, and Matthew NeSmith; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Sam Burns and Lanto Griffin are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Howell III had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Howell III's 101 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Howell III chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 4 under for the round.
At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Howell III to 6 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 196-yard par-3 green 17th, Howell III suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 5 under for the round.
