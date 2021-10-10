-
-
Chad Ramey shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2021
-
Highlights
Chad Ramey makes birdie on No. 16 at Shriners
In the third round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Chad Ramey makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Chad Ramey hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 3rd at 16 under with Sam Burns and Andrew Putnam; Adam Schenk is in 1st at 18 under; and Matthew Wolff is in 2nd at 17 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Ramey hit his tee shot 305 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.
-
-