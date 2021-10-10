  • Chad Ramey shoots 2-under 69 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the third round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Chad Ramey makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Chad Ramey makes birdie on No. 16 at Shriners

    In the third round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Chad Ramey makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.