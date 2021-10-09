-
Carlos Ortiz putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 third round in the Shriners Children's Open
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2021
In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Carlos Ortiz hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his round tied for 54th at 6 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Andrew Putnam, Sam Burns, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Hall, Adam Schenk, Charles Howell III, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Carlos Ortiz's 76 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Ortiz got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Ortiz to even-par for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Ortiz's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
