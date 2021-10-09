Camilo Villegas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Villegas finished his round tied for 7th at 11 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns, Adam Schenk, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 6th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Camilo Villegas chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Camilo Villegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 third, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Villegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Villegas's tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Villegas had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Villegas's 81 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Villegas hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 4 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Villegas chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Villegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Villegas to 6 under for the round.