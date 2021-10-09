-
Cameron Tringale shoots Even-par 71 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Tringale hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 42nd at 8 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 16 under; Chad Ramey, Sungjae Im, and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 15 under; and Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Matthew Wolff, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 5th at 13 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Tringale had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to even for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to even for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Tringale hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Tringale's 145 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to even-par for the round.
