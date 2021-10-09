-
-
Cam Davis putts himself to an even-par third round of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2021
In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Cam Davis hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Davis finished his round tied for 44th at 7 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 15 under; Chad Ramey is in 2nd at 14 under; and Charles Howell III, Sam Burns, Adam Schenk, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Cam Davis's 103 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cam Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Davis's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 341 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Davis chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
Davis got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis to even for the round.
-
-