In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Brooks Koepka hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 54th at 6 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 15 under; Chad Ramey and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Andrew Putnam, Adam Schenk, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the par-4 first, Koepka's 78 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Koepka's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Koepka hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 10th, Koepka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Koepka hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th. This moved Koepka to 3 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Koepka hit his tee shot 300 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Koepka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Koepka to 1 over for the round.