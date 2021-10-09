-
-
Brian Gay shoots 1-over 72 in round three of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 09, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 09, 2021
-
Highlights
Brian Gay makes birdie putt at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Brian Gay makes birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Brian Gay hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 61st at 5 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns, Adam Schenk, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise, Danny Willett, and Matthew NeSmith are tied for 6th at 12 under.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Gay's his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.
Gay got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Gay to even for the round.
Gay tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gay to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Gay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to even-par for the round.
-
-