In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Brandon Hagy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hagy finished his round tied for 46th at 7 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Charles Howell III, Sam Burns, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise, Matthew NeSmith, and Adam Schenk are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On his tee stroke on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Brandon Hagy went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Brandon Hagy to 2 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Hagy's tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hagy's 156 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 13th, Hagy chipped in his third shot from 31 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Hagy hit his tee shot 289 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Hagy's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.