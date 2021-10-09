In his third round at the Shriners Children's Open, Bill Haas hit 4 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Haas finished his round in 73rd at 3 over; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns, Adam Schenk, and Lanto Griffin are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 6th at 12 under.

Haas got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Haas's tee shot went 160 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 33 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Haas's 126 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Haas his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 10th, Haas chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Haas to 4 over for the round.

After a 337 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Haas chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 3 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Haas hit his tee shot 308 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Haas to 2 over for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Haas's tee shot went 212 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 38 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.